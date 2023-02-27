Officers Shot At In McKees Rocks: Authorities (DEVELOPING)

A school in Mckees Rocks briefly went into a lockdown when multiple agencies' police vehicles were shot at with on-duty officers inside, authorities say.

There was heavy police presence following the shootings at Tunnel Way; Linden Street; Benwood Avenue near both 9th and Dohrman streets— all in the McKees Rocks and Stowe Township area starting around 2 p.m., according to dispatchers.

All the scenes have since cleared but at least one commonwealth attorney general agent and one McKees Rocks police officer were shot at by someone in a black vehicle with shot-out windows and a Pennsylvania license plate, according to Stowe Township police. The car was allegedly found burned out in Washington Township, but police have not confirmed this detail to Daily Voice.

No law enforcement officers were injured, according to the AG's office.

Allegheny County, Pittsburgh police, and county Housing Authority police were all on the scene during these incidents.

Sto-Rox Junior-Senior High School was put on lockdown causing a delayed dismissal, although it ended at 2:29 p.m., according to the school.

Allegheny County police continue to investigate.

This is a developing situation. Follow Daily Voice for updates.

