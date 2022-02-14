Contact Us
Schools

Fight At Wrestling Tournament Under Investigating By Pennsylvania State Police

Jillian Pikora
Susquenita High School
Susquenita High School Photo Credit: Facebook/Susquenita High School

A fight between coaches at a wrestling tournament is under investigation by Pennsylvania state police.

The fight broke out during the wrestling tournament happening at Susquenita High School in Duncannon, Perry County, on Saturday. Feb 12, Trooper Megan Ammerman said in a release.

The fight relocated to the parking lot before leaving the school grounds, according to Trooper Ammerman.

The school has released a statement on its Facebook page saying this behavior is not representative of the school and suggests that the adults involved should issue an apology to the students.

No one was seriously injured during the incident, Ammerman says.

The investigation is ongoing and “charges are forthcoming to those involved,” as stated in the release.

