Child Arrested Following Incident At Adams County Middle School: State Police

A middle school student was arrested following an incident at his school, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police on Monday, Oct. 17.

The state police were called to Bermudian Springs Middle School to investigate an incident of harassment on Oct. 4 at 1:54 p.m., as detailed in the release.

During the investigation, police learned that a 12-year-old boy had struck a fellow student, a 12-year-old girl.

The 12-year-old boy was arrested and charged with Harassment- physical contact, according to the release.

State police continue to investigate this incident.

Additional information about this incident was unavailable as of Tuesday, Oct. 18 when Daily Voice reached out to the school and state police.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Adams and receive free news updates.