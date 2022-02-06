Boy, 14, Charged With Threatening School Shooting In Central PA

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a school shooting threat which shuttered an entire school district in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, June, 1, according to the school.

"Upon advice from Local Law enforcement. Today, Wednesday, June 1, 2022 The Waynesboro Area School District will be closed for students," the school said.

A "masked individual displaying a handgun posted a threat on social media advising that students should not go to school," Waynesboro Area police say.

The poster's account was determined to be fake, according to investigators.

A search warrant was executed at a home on Harrison Avenue in the borough of Waynesboro at 4:54 p.m. the same day, police said in an updated release.

The boy who created the fictitious account and disseminated the threat was found, arrested, and charged with two felonies terroristic threats, criminal use of a communications facility, and a misdemeanor for terroristic threats, according to the release.

The boy "was remanded to detention and held pending a hearing," police say.

The FBI assisted "in determining the source of the malicious post," police say.

