Resident Killed In Gettysburg Apartment Fire: Officials (Photos)

The blaze broke out at 64 West Middle Street at 2:46 a.m., on March 12, as detailed by the Adams County Department of Emergency Services.

The single-family home, which had been converted into apartments, housed 10 people, Gettysburg Fire Chief Ken Kime said.

The majority of the damage from this two-alarm fire was on the third floor.

"Unfortunately one person died during this fire. Our hearts go out to the family and to the nine other people displaced by the tragedy." the Junior Firefighters of United Hook & Ladder 33 said in part in a Facebook post.

Information about the resident who perished and the extent of the damage have not been released the Adams County Fire Marshal remains on the scene as of 11 a.m., dispatch explained.

