Resident Killed In Gettysburg Apartment Fire: Officials (Photos)

A Gettysburg resident was killed in an apartment complex fire early Tuesday morning, fire officials announced. 

Flames shooting out of 64 West Middle Street in Gettysburg.

 Photo Credit: Charles Marley
A bird's eye view of emergency crews battling the blaze.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Charles Marley
United Hook &amp; Ladder Company #33 at the scene of the fire in Gettysburg.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Charles Marley
 Photo Credit: Charles Marley
Crews on the roof, appear to be knocking out hotspots.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Charles Marley
United Hook &amp; Ladder Company #33 at the scene of the fire in Gettysburg.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Charles Marley
Fire crews on the roof.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Charles Marley
The rear view of the blaze at 64 West Middle Street In Gettysburg.

 Photo Credit: Charles Marley
Jillian Pikora
The blaze broke out at 64 West Middle Street at 2:46 a.m., on March 12, as detailed by the Adams County Department of Emergency Services. 

The single-family home, which had been converted into apartments, housed 10 people, Gettysburg Fire Chief Ken Kime said.

The majority of the damage from this two-alarm fire was on the third floor. 

"Unfortunately one person died during this fire. Our hearts go out to the family and to the nine other people displaced by the tragedy." the Junior Firefighters of United Hook & Ladder 33 said in part in a Facebook post.

Information about the resident who perished and the extent of the damage have not been released the Adams County Fire Marshal remains on the scene as of 11 a.m., dispatch explained. 

Check back here for updates. 

