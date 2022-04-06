Police Corporal Caused Head-On Crash On I-79: PA State Police

A police corporal caused a head-on crash that sent himself and another driver to hospitals on Tuesday, April 5, state police say.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of Interstate 79 in Lancaster Township, Butler County at mile marker 91 around 4:18 p.m. Apr. 5, according to Pennsylvania state police.

New Sewickley Township police Cpl. Gregory Carney, 43, of Beaver County, lost control of his patrol car for unknown reasons— exiting the southbound lanes, crossing the median, and then entered the northbound lanes— hitting a Jeep Cherokee head-on, according to PSP's release.

Both vehicles were significantly damaged and both drivers sustained major injuries, state police say.

The driver of the Jeep Cherokee, Christine Rinn, 68, of Erie, was flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital where she remains in stable condition, according to the release.

Carney was taken to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh by EMS and has since been released, authorities say.

The northbound lanes remained closed between exits 88 and 96 until 10:45 p.m., according to the Pennsylvania department of transportation.

Carney was returning home from a training class in Meadville when he lost control of his vehicle, his police department says.

“Our thoughts and (prayers) are with Corporal Carney and his family and the occupant of the other vehicle. As details become available, additional information will be made public at a later time,” the New Sewickley Township police said in part.

No charges have been file at the time of publishing.

The crash is under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.