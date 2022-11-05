PA Mom Murdered 'I Loved Her' Son Says After Police Chase In Her Car

Two days after Mother's Day, a Pennsylvania mom was found dead and now her adult son has been arrested for her murder following a police chase in his mom's car, according to state police.

Cecelia Liposky, 65, of New Castle, was found murdered in her home on the 2800 block of Mercer Road around 10:33 a.m. Tuesday, May, 10, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.

Police issued an alert for her 2014 Nissan Sentra with the PA license plate JTC5995.

Her son, Shane McDevitt, 36, was spotted driving the vehicle along Route 28— where he led state police on a pursuit before crashing and allegedly flipping the vehicle, according to numerous media outlets.

The crash happened at the Cheswick/Springdale Exit early Wednesday morning, and McDevitt was briefly taken to the hospital before he went to the police station for questioning, WTAE reports.

While leaving the questioning at Butler barracks, McDevitt told reporters “I’m so sorry to everyone. My mom was great. I loved her,” he was then placed into a police car heading to Lawerence County, WPXI reports.

McDevitt will be charged with homicide in connection with Liposky's murder, state police say.

