Man Lying In PA Yard Tried Killing Person Checking On Him: Report

Nicole Acosta
Yard (file photo). Photo Credit: freenaturestock Pixabay

A man who was found lying in a central Pennsylvania yard attempted to murder the man who went to check on him, PennLive reports.

Around 10 a.m. Thursday, a man driving down Carriage Lane in Mount Pleasant Township noticed William Knotts, 40, lying outside a home, the outlet says citing an affidavit for probable cause.

When the driver went to check on him, Knotts said, “You really pissed me off, I’m mad. I’m gonna kill you,” before sitting up and firing two gunshots at the victim, the outlet reports.

Knotts, of Gettysburg, was arraigned on charges of attempted homicide and simple assault, according to public court records.

He was subsequently sent to Adams County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bail, public court records show.

His preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 12.

Click here for more from PennLive.

