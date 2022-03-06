Contact Us
Adams Daily Voice
Husband Who Kicked Wife Down Stairs Nabbed On DUI While Fleeing: PA State Police

Jillian Pikora
Maple Street in Bonneauville Boro, Gettysburg
Maple Street in Bonneauville Boro, Gettysburg Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 61-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence while fleeing from the scene of a domestic assault, Pennsylvania state police say. 

Charles Levi McGraw III got into a fight with his wife, 58, in their Gettysburg home around 6:30 p.m. on May, 29, according to a release by state police. 

The fight "became physical" and Mcgraw kicked his wife "down the stairs," police say. 

Rather than offering her aid or calling for help, he got into his 1994 Jeep and attempted to flee heading down Maple Street in Bonneauville Boro— only to be stopped by state police. 

McGraw was arrested and charged with two misdemeanors for DUI, Simple Assault, and a summary charge for harassment, police say and court records confirm. 

He was released on $10,000 unsecured bail and his preliminary has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Christopher A. Snyder at 11:15 a.m. on June 8, according to his court docket.

