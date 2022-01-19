High Winds Send Tree Through Home In Central PA (PHOTOS)

Extremely high winds sent a tree through a home in central Pennsylvania on Monday, according to fire crew at the scene.

The tree crashed through the two-story home on Fruitwood Trail in Carroll Valley in the evening hours, fire officials said.

All occupants escaped and no injuries were reported.

Firefield Fire & EMS posted photos to social media.

Officials urged those with trees on their properties and close to their homes to have them evaluated.

