Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
Police & Fire

High Winds Send Tree Through Home In Central PA (PHOTOS)

Cecilia Levine
Tree into house
Tree into house Photo Credit: fairfieldfire-ems.com via Facebook

Extremely high winds sent a tree through a home in central Pennsylvania on Monday, according to fire crew at the scene.

The tree crashed through the two-story home on Fruitwood Trail in Carroll Valley in the evening hours, fire officials said.

 

All occupants escaped and no injuries were reported.

Firefield Fire & EMS posted photos to social media.

Officials urged those with trees on their properties and close to their homes to have them evaluated.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.