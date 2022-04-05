Contact Us
Adams Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Ex-Con Tried To Stab Someone To Death In Central PA: Police

Jillian Pikora
Denzel Elijah Lamar
Denzel Elijah Lamar Photo Credit: Waynesboro police

The hunt is on for a former convict that  police believe attempted to stab someone to death in central Pennsylvania.

Denzel Elijah Lamar, 26, of Waynesboro, is accused of stabbing someone in an attempt to kill them in an incident on Hamilton Avenue on April 25 around 3:00 a.m., area police say.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of Criminal Attempt-Criminal Homicide and Aggravated Assault on Monday, May 2, according to the police and court records.

Lamar has previously been convicted for illegal firearms and drugs; additionally, he has also had multiple parole violation charges since his 2017 release, court records show.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lamar is asked to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 717-762-2131.

