Details Released After Child Killed, 1 Airlifted, 2 Hurt Following Car Crash Into PA Home

A 14-year-old boy has died, another boy— also 14— was seriously hurt and airlifted from the scene, and two 16-year-old girls were injured in a crash into a central Pennsylvania home, authorities say.

The four juveniles were in a 1999 Jeep Cherokee going south when they failed to navigate a left curve in the road and lost control of the vehicle— slamming into a fence— overturning— hitting a corner of a home and crash landing in the front yard in the 7600 block of Renninger Road in Peters Township around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, August 3, Pennsylvania state police say.

The driver, from Mercersburg, and the other 16-year-old girl, from Chambersburg— were both wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash— and suffered injuries of unknown severity; they were taken by ambulance to Meritus Medical Center, according to the release by state police.

The 14-year-old boy, from Mercersburg, who was seriously hurt was taken by a helicopter to Penn State Hershey Medical Center, police say.

The boy who died at the scene was from St. Thomas Township, according to the release.

Neither boy was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to police.

The car suffered "disabling damage in its entirety" and was towed from the scene by Cunningham Towing, state police say.

The victim's identities will not be released since they are minors.

