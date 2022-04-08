Child Killed, Another Child Airlifted Following Car Crash In Home In Central PA (DEVELOPING)

A child has died and a second child has been seriously hurt following a crash into a central Pennsylvania home, authorities say.

The two children were passengers in a vehicle that crashed into a home in the 7600 block of Renninger Road in Peters Township around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, August 3, WGAL News 8 reports citing state police in Franklin County.

One child died at the scene and a second child was taken by a helicopter to Penn State Hershey Medical Center, police say.

State police are investigating this deadly crash.

Additional information about the crash is expected to be released by PSP as soon as possible Trooper Megan Frazer tells Daily Voice.

Follow Daily Voice for those updates.

