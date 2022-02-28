Contact Us
Central PA Police Chief's K9 Dies Ending Decade Of Service

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
K9 Ozi
K9 Ozi Photo Credit: McSherrystown Borough police department

A police chief's dog has died after serving central Pennsylvania for a decade, according to a release by the police.

K9 Ozi was born in 2009 and trained at Stateline Canine where he also boarded, the facility said in a Facebook post.

Ozi was rarely seen without his stuffed bear and enjoyed socializing with the community, Stateline Canine wrote in the post.

12-year-old Ozi was transported to VCA Conewago Animal Hospital with a police escort from 11 departments on Friday, McSherrystown Borough police said in a separate Facebook post over the weekend.

He died in the arms of Chief Michael Woods, police say.

"He will be missed greatly by many, and our condolences go out to his family," Satellite Canine wrote.

