Pedestrian Struck In Adams County (Developing)

The pedestrian or bicyclist was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Heidlersburg and Old Harrisburg roads in Tyrone Township just before 2 p.m. on Nov. 8, according to Adams County Emergency dispatchers.

Multiple EMS, and fire companies from Biglerville, York Springs, Heidlersburg, and Gettysburg, as well as state police have responded to the incident.

Details are limited at this time as this is a developing story, so check back here for updates.

