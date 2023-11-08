Fair 57°

Pedestrian Struck In Adams County (Developing)

Someone was struck by a vehicle in South Central Pennsylvania on Wednesday afternoon, authorities say.

A map and street view of the intersection of Heidlersburg and Old Harrisburg roads in Tyrone Township where a person was struck, authorities say. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite/Street View)
The pedestrian or bicyclist was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Heidlersburg and Old Harrisburg roads in Tyrone Township just before 2 p.m. on Nov. 8, according to Adams County Emergency dispatchers. 

Multiple EMS, and fire companies from Biglerville, York Springs, Heidlersburg, and Gettysburg, as well as state police have responded to the incident. 

Details are limited at this time as this is a developing story, so check back here for updates. 

