PA Rep.'s Crash Involving Alcohol Under Investigation By State Police

It is believed that alcohol was a factor in a crash in the 7900 block of Carlisle Pike in Huntington Township on April 18 around 11:45 p.m., state police said.

The 37-year-old drifted off the road and hit a guide rail, disabling his vehicle.

The New Oxford man submitted to a blood test, the results of which as pending—as is the charge of "driving on roadways laned for traffic," according to the release.

Ecker represents parts of Adams and Cumberland counties. He released the following statement after the crash:

"Most importantly, I am relieved that my lack of judgment did not result in any injury to others or myself.I take responsibility for my actions. To my family, constituents, and colleagues, I am deeply sorry for my irresponsible behavior and ask for your forgiveness.As this process moves forward, I will accept accountability and seek to restore the trust so many have put in me."

The same day as the crash he posted a photo on his Twitter account about views he beautiful view he saw while driving to Shippensburg, perhaps distracted driving is a factor.

Details about the cause will be released pending a full PSP investigation, troopers told Daily Voice.

