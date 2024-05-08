Police first learned about 33-year-old Cody James Baker's online activities after he uploaded a video to Snapchat, so the platform sent a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to the affidavit.

During the police investigation, two phones were seized from Baker which connected him to the Snapchat profile in question and contained "15 videos and multiple images of children engaged in indecent contact or nudity," as stated in the affidavit.

While being interviewed by the police, he "admitted to viewing and possessing the child pornography for sexual gratification, using Snapchat to communicate with others for the purposes of obtaining child pornography," the police said in the affidavit.

Baker, who Jacoby Transportation Inc. employed as a contracted bus driver in the Upper Adams School District during the time of the incident, was arrested on April 30, the police explained.

The Gardners resident has been charged with three felonies for child pornography, criminal use of a communication facility, and dissemination of photos or films of child sex acts, court records show.

Upper Adams School District Superintendent Wesley T. Doll explained to Daily Voice that Baker no longer is employed by the Jacoby Transportation bus company and he was never a school employee:

“The Upper Adams School District is aware of the pending criminal charges against Mr. Cody Baker. Mr. Baker is a contracted bus driver with Jacoby Transportation; he is not a District employee. The criminal charges are unrelated to his work as a bus driver. Upon learning of the possible charges, the District immediately contacted Jacoby Transportation and removed Mr. Baker from his bus routes. He no longer serves as a contracted bus driver for Upper Adams School District. The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. As this is an active criminal matter, the District will have no further comment.”

Baker's preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Matthew Robert Harvey at 4 p.m. on April 30. His bail was set at $500,000, which was posted with a surety bond by Professional Bondsman Brandon Marquette that same day, court records show.

His preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge Mark D. Beauchat at 8:15 a.m. on June 26, according to his court docket.

