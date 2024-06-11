Evelyn Pineda Guadron, of Hightstown, New Jersey, was riding the Yamaha YFM7RAL ATV in the 400 block of Birch Run Road in Menallen Township near the Michaux State Forest in Shippensburg.

She lost control of the ATV around 6 p.m. on June 9, PSP detailed in the release

That's when she fell off “due to the decrease in elevation just off the roadway," as stated in the release. But the ATV kept going, hitting a tree and making a 360-degree turn, ending up in an "elevated position" on the tree.

Evelyn was wearing a helmet and was going about 25 miles per hour, troopers noted in the release.

Evelyn was originally from Guatemala, according to a GoFundMe launched to help the Pineda Guadron family. The goal of the fundraiser is to collect enough money to send her "body home to Guatemala, where she can rest in peace close to her family," as stated in the release.

