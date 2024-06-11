Overcast 70°

SHARE

Evelyn Pineda Dies In Shippensburg Area ATV Crash

A 22-year-old woman died at the scene of an all-terrain vehicle crash on Sunday, Pennsylvania State Police in Gettysburg announced the following day.

Evelyn Pineda, 22 a Guatemalan native living in New Jersey, who was killed in an ATV crash in Pennsylvania, according to the state police.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Evelyn Pineda, 22 a Guatemalan native living in New Jersey, who was killed in an ATV crash in Pennsylvania, according to the state police.  

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of GoFundMe "Help Send Evelyn Pineda Home"/ Jeremias Pineda
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Evelyn Pineda Guadron, of Hightstown, New Jersey, was riding the Yamaha YFM7RAL ATV in the 400 block of Birch Run Road in Menallen Township near the Michaux State Forest in Shippensburg. 

She lost control  of the ATV around 6 p.m. on June 9, PSP detailed in the release

That's when she fell off “due to the decrease in elevation just off the roadway," as stated in the release. But the ATV kept going, hitting a tree and making a 360-degree turn, ending up in an "elevated position" on the tree.

Evelyn was wearing a helmet and was going about 25 miles per hour, troopers noted in the release.

Evelyn was originally from Guatemala, according to a GoFundMe launched to help the Pineda Guadron family. The goal of the fundraiser is to collect enough money to send her "body home to Guatemala, where she can rest in peace close to her family," as stated in the release.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe.

to follow Daily Voice Adams and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE