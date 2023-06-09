Officers Witness MD Motorcyclist Speed To His Death In Littlestown: State Police

The unnamed rider was attempting a curve when his 2013 Harley-Davidson Road King went off the road at a high rate of speed— striking a mailbox and a utility pole, state police said.

Police on patrol in Littlestown had witnessed him speeding through the area moments before and followed him— where they, unfortunately, saw the whole crash play out, according to PSP.

The helmeted rider died at the crash in the 990 block of Frederick Pike/Route 194 in Germany Township, Littlestown at 12:39 a.m. on Friday, June 9, 2023, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

His name will be released after the next of kin has been notified. We do know he is from Taneytown, Maryland.

