Motorcyclist Killed In Airborne Crash ID'd By Pennsylvania State Police

A late night motorcycle ride turned deadly for a central Pennsylvania man.

Pennsylvania state police were called to a crash in Chambersburg just before midnight on Saturday, Mar. 6, according to a release by state police.

A 2007 Harley-Davidson Road Glide motorcycle had been traveling south on SR11 Molly Pitcher Highway near Highland Drive in Guilford Township when it exited the roadway during a left-hand curve— striking an embankment along the highway before hitting a second embankment head-on, police say.

That's when he went airborne, separated from his Harley, but both the driver and the Harley slide over 300 feet along the highway, according to the release.

The driver was later identified as Derick Webber, 41, of Mercersburg, state police report.

EMS declared him deceased at the scene, the release states.

A Meal Train fundraiser has been started to help Webber's family.

"My brother and sister, and their family have endured a loss that no one should ever experience," Alex Heckman writes on the fundraiser page. "Please help take the stress of meals from Derick’s fiancée, and children."

The fundraiser has raised over $1,500 of a $5,000 within the first day of being posted.

His community continues to share about their loss on social media.

Webber is survived by his fiancée, children, extended family, and friends, according to social media.

Funeral and memorial service details have not been released.

If you want to donate to the Meal Train fundraiser, you can do so here.

