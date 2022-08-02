Winner, Winner Chicken Dinner: MD Dad Scores $100K Lottery Ticket While Buying Dinner

Winner, winner chicken dinner has never been a truer sentiment for one Maryland dad who literally went to purchase a roasted chicken for dinner and won $100,000 on a lottery scratch-off ticket, as he told Maryland Lottery officials.

The unnamed 52-year-old from Washington County says "My wife sent me in to get precooked chicken for dinner,” at Martin’s #6444 in Hagerstown where he ended up purchasing the ticket.

The dad buys instant tickets about once a month, so after he got the chicken, he visited the store’s Lottery self-service vending machine, according to a release by Maryland Lottery.

“Really, I was going for the $421 million (Mega Millions jackpot),” he said, laughing, as he recounted the story to officials.

He put in a $20 bill, bought a $10 Mega Millions ticket and then decided to buy the first $10 scratch-off he saw in the machine— MONOPOLY™ X50, recognizing it was new, he bought it and went home, officials say in the release.

When he got home the family had their chicken dinner and decided “to take two minutes” to play his $10 scratch-off, the release states.

“I thought, at least I won $10 and I’ll get my money back,” he said.

When he scanned the instant ticket with the Lottery app on his phone, the husband saw the prize was $100,000, according to the release.

“He let out a line of words that our kids are not used to hearing,” said his wife. “They thought he was upset.” This is his largest prize ever, he told lottery officials when he collected the prize on Jan. 28.

The couple has several plans for the $100,000 prize— including taking a summer family vacation, paying down debt, working on their house and maybe buying a new TV, according to the release.

Martin’s #6444 located at 18726 North Pointe Drive in Hagerstown will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling this lucky dad the winning ticket, according to the release.

The $10 MONOPOLY™ X50 scratch-off game only launched as part of the MONOPOLY™ Second-Chance Promotion from the Maryland Lottery on Jan. 17, 2022, less than 2 weeks before this man won.

Players are reminded to check their tickets every time.

Additional information about the new MONOPOLY™ scratch-off tickets is available at mdlottery.com/monopoly.

