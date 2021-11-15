Contact Us
Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp

Nearby Sites

  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
News

Thousands Lose Power As High Winds Hit Central PA

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Met-Ed and PPL outage maps
Met-Ed and PPL outage maps Photo Credit: Met-Ed; PPL

Thousands of Met-Ed and PPL customers lost power on Monday afternoon, according to company outage maps.

High winds appear to be to blame for the outages, but Met-Ed and PPL did not immediately confirm when Daily Voice contacted them on Monday afternoon.

Some areas only lost power for a few seconds to approximately 30 minutes, but others are still in the dark.

Over 2,000 customers in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties remain without power as of 3 p.m., according to each companies outage maps.

PPL outage map shows power is expected to be fully restored between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.

It is unclear when Met-Ed power will be fully restored.

Met-Ed customers can report an outage here and PPL customers can report an outage here. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.