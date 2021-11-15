Thousands Lose Power As High Winds Hit Central PA

Thousands of Met-Ed and PPL customers lost power on Monday afternoon, according to company outage maps.

High winds appear to be to blame for the outages, but Met-Ed and PPL did not immediately confirm when Daily Voice contacted them on Monday afternoon.

Some areas only lost power for a few seconds to approximately 30 minutes, but others are still in the dark.

Over 2,000 customers in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties remain without power as of 3 p.m., according to each companies outage maps.

PPL outage map shows power is expected to be fully restored between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.

It is unclear when Met-Ed power will be fully restored.

Met-Ed customers can report an outage here and PPL customers can report an outage here.

