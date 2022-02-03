SWAT Arrests PA Man Barricade In Burning Building

SWAT was called to a burning home in Pennsylvania where a man was barricaded on Wednesday afternoon, Allegheny County dispatchers say.

Police were first called to the 3500 block of Huntertown Road in Allison Park for the barricaded man around 1:30 p.m. on Mar. 2, dispatchers say.

The man came out, appeared to be searched by police, before being put on a stretcher around 3 p.m., KDKA reports.

The man was under arrest, WPXI confirmed with dispatchers.

The fire, which was located on the first floor, was out by 3:30 p.m., KDKA reported citing fire crews at the scene.

The circumstances that lead to SWAT being called or why the man was barricaded in a home that was on fire, is unknown.

Deer Lake School District drop-offs were affected by "the emergency situation" as school officials put it in a tweet.

