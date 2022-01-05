Snowfall Projections Released For This Week's Storm In Pennsylvania

The first winter storm of the year is expected to bring snow and more cold temperatures that will last for several days, according to the National Weather Service.

Adams, York and Lancaster counties may see high accumulations of 2 to 4 inches starting, according to NWS. The rest of central Pennsylvania may see anywhere from a dusting of snow to 2 inches.

The Pittsburgh region and southwestern Pennsylvania through Somerset County may see snow totals as high as 7 inches, according to NWS. Eastern Pennsylvania and the Philadelphia region can expect, 1 to 3 inches.

The majority of the snowfall is expected between 1 and 6 a.m., according to AccuWeather.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued in the region by the NWS for Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The snow may stick around for a few days, as temperatures are not expected to rise until Sunday afternoon, according to AccuWeather’s predictions.

Drivers throughout the region should prepare for hazardous conditions that could affect Thursday night’s and Friday morning's commutes. The weather service reminds drivers to plan for slippery roads.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission also remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow-covered roads and limited visibility.

