A recently retired Pennsylvania State Police Trooper won $1 million on a slot machine in Las Vegas.

Brian D. and his wife Sandra were on vacation at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa when they decided to play the slot machines.

After just five pulls on the Wheel of Fortune Machine, they became winners.

The couple has not said what their plans are with the money, but Brian's retirement is certainly off to a good start.

