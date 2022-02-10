Police Dispatcher Hid Camera In PA Police Department Urinal: Report

A Pennsylvania police dispatcher has been accused of hiding a camera in a bathroom urinal in a police department, according to multiple media outlets citing police.

John Logan, 49, of North Versailles, is accused of using Velcro to attach a small camera, painted white to the inside of a urinal at North Versailles police department and filming police officers using the restroom, WTAE reports citing a criminal complaint.

The bathroom required an access card and only allowed one person in the room at a time, WPXI reports citing the criminal complaint.

After the camera was discovered on New Year’s Eve– and officers were investigation– Logan went into the bathroom and when he left the SD card from the camera had gone missing, outlets report citing police.

At a police interview Logan denied involvement with the camera, WTAE reports citing police.

During a subsequent search of his home flash drives, SD cards and several videos of North Versailles officers exposed while using the bathroom were found in his home, TribLive reports citing the criminal complaint.

He was charged with misdemeanors including one count of “Tamper with or Fabricate Physical Evidence” and three counts of “Invasion of Privacy - view, photograph, etc. person without consent,” and taken into police custody on Feb. 9, as stated in his court docket.

A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled as of Thursday night.

