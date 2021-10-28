Pennsylvania 12-Year-Old Dies After Collapsing During Basketball Practice, Authorities Say

A 12-year-old boy died after collapsing during basketball practice, officials say.

Jayson Kidd, collapsed during warmups at Chartiers Valley Middle School around 5 p.m. and died at an area hospital shortly afterwards, according to Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Officer.

Details about Kidd's death have not been released as of Thursday evening.

“I am confident that our community will rise in support. My thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family, friends, teammates, coaches, teachers, and all of those affected by this tragedy,” Chartiers Valley School District Superintendent Johannah Vanatta said in a letter to the community.

Crisis counseling has been made available to students and staff on Thursday, according to the school.

Kidd's family are sharing their grief on social media:

Funeral and memorial service details have not been released as of Thursday evening.

