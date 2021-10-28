Contact Us
Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp

Nearby Towns

  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
News

Pennsylvania 12-Year-Old Dies After Collapsing During Basketball Practice, Authorities Say

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Chartiers Valley School District sign.
Chartiers Valley School District sign. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 12-year-old boy died after collapsing during basketball practice, officials say.

Jayson Kidd, collapsed  during warmups at Chartiers Valley Middle School around 5 p.m. and died at an area hospital shortly afterwards, according to Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Officer.

Details about Kidd's death have not been released as of Thursday evening.

“I am confident that our community will rise in support. My thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family, friends, teammates, coaches, teachers, and all of those affected by this tragedy,” Chartiers Valley School District Superintendent Johannah Vanatta said in a letter to the community.

Crisis counseling has been made available to students and staff on Thursday, according to the school.

Kidd's family are sharing their grief on social media:

Funeral and memorial service details have not been released as of Thursday evening.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Adams Daily Voice!

Serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.