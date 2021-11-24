PA Woman Told Small Children To Perform Sex Act At Family BBQ: Report

A family fun cookout took a terrible turn when a Pennsylvania woman allegedly joked that young children should perform a sex act, the Times Leader reports.

Shaylene Reynolds, 18, of McAlpine Street in Avoca, Luzerne County, has been charged with encouraging a pair of six-year-old children to commit a sex act, court documents show.

While families were preparing food, Reynolds was with the young boy and girl in the living when their mother walked in and discovered the children about to perform a lewd sex act, the outlet reports citing the criminal complaint.

The boy told the mother it was Reynolds' idea "as a joke,” the outlet reports citing the complaint.

Reynolds allegedly tried to convince the boy to deny her involvement, the outlet said police stated in the complaint.

The incident happened on June 17 and she was charged on Nov. 19, according to court documents.

Reynolds was charged with the following, according to court documents:

F2 Sexual Exploitation Of Children Offense Defined

M1 Corruption of Minors (2 Counts)

She was released on $5,000 unsecured bail, according to her court docket.

Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz on Dec. 7 at 9 a.m., according to her court docket.

Click here to read more from Times Leader.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.