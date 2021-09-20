PA Woman Bound With Duct Tape In Bathtub, Beaten With Hammer, Police Say

A man is accused of duct-taping his girlfriend into a bathtub and beating her with a hammer, according to police in Luzerne County.

Matthew Nelson, 28, of Wilkes Barre, is accused of taping a woman, placing her into a bathtub and repeatedly hitting her with a hammer, as first reported by cbs21.

The woman somehow got free, fled from the apartment she shared with Nelson, as he chased her with a hammer, smashing her car windows.

She made it to a police station and reported what happened on Sunday.

She had marks and bruising from the “hammer attack” on her wrists, ankle, arm, and an eyelid.

While in the bathtub, her mouth was covered, arms and legs were taped together.

Nelson then turned the faucet on, filling the tub, “in an attempt to kill her,” according to the court dockets.

Nelson was high on methamphetamine at the time of the attack, as he attempted to police.

He was on in the apartment on house arrest for charges including a DUI.

When he was apprehended he told police “there’s more to the story,” but he side of what happened has not been released.

He has been charged with the following, according to court documents:

F2 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with deadly weapon

M2 Simple Assault (2 Counts)

M1 Terroristic Threats W/ Int To Terrorize Another

M1 Unlawful Restraint/ Serious Bodily Injury

M2 Criminal Mischief - Damage Property

M Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia (3 Counts)

He is being held in the Luzerne County Prison.

He has been denied bail because he poses a danger to the victim and the serious nature of the charges, according to court documents.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 1 at 10 a.m.

