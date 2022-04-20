Contact Us
Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp

Nearby Sites

  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Breaking News: PA Ex-Con Wanted For Raping 4-Year-Old Twins Nabbed From NY Homeless Shelter
News

PA Sisters Give Birth One Hour Apart In The Same Hospital

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Sisters Mackenzie Boswell and Mariah Shoening, and their newborn sons Mason Park and Saylor Lightener.
Sisters Mackenzie Boswell and Mariah Shoening, and their newborn sons Mason Park and Saylor Lightener. Photo Credit: EUPMC Altoona

Two sisters gave birth one hour apart from each other at the same Pennsylvania hospital on the morning of Monday, Apr. 18, hospital officials say. 

The cousins, Mason Park and Saylor Lightner, were born at UPMC Altoona to sisters Mackenzie Boswell and Mariah Schoening, according to a release from the hospital. 

The boys also share a birthday with their grandpa, according to the release. 

The sisters "are looking forward to the boys growing up together," as they told officials.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.