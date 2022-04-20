PA Sisters Give Birth One Hour Apart In The Same Hospital

Two sisters gave birth one hour apart from each other at the same Pennsylvania hospital on the morning of Monday, Apr. 18, hospital officials say.

The cousins, Mason Park and Saylor Lightner, were born at UPMC Altoona to sisters Mackenzie Boswell and Mariah Schoening, according to a release from the hospital.

The boys also share a birthday with their grandpa, according to the release.

The sisters "are looking forward to the boys growing up together," as they told officials.

