PA Police Department Asks Public To Turn In ‘Ex-Valentines’ With Outstanding Warrants

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and it seems like every business is looking for a way to sell you chocolates, roses and weekend getaways– now police are getting in on the gimmick.

Elkland Borough in Tioga County, Pennsylvania may be in an area with only about 1,800 residents, according to census data, but the area seems to host fugitives who are in-need of a retreat.

The Borough’s police are offering a “Valentine’s Day Weekend Special” to “ex-valentines” with outstanding warrants, according to a post on the police’s Facebook page.

Their offer also extends to people “driving with drugs in their car,” as stated in the post.

Simply call the police with their location and they’ll “take care of the rest,” as they put it.

The “special” includes but is not limited to the following:

Limited-edition platinum bracelets

Free transportation with a chauffeur

One-night minimum stay in luxurious accommodations

Professional glamour shots that will be posted on online for all to enjoy

Special Valentine’s dinner

So what are you waiting for? Call Elkland Borough police at (814) 258-5419, because as they say, “this special is too sweet to pass up.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.