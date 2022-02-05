Contact Us
Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp

Nearby Sites

  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
News

PA Police Department Asks Public To Turn In ‘Ex-Valentines’ With Outstanding Warrants

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Roses an handcuffs on a satin sheet.
Roses an handcuffs on a satin sheet. Photo Credit: Elkland Borough of police

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and it seems like every business is looking for a way to sell you chocolates, roses and weekend getaways– now police are getting in on the gimmick.

Elkland Borough in Tioga County, Pennsylvania may be in an area with only about 1,800 residents, according to census data, but the area seems to host fugitives who are in-need of a retreat.

The Borough’s police are offering a “Valentine’s Day Weekend Special” to “ex-valentines” with outstanding warrants, according to a post on the police’s Facebook page.

Their offer also extends to people “driving with drugs in their car,” as stated in the post.

Simply call the police with their location and they’ll “take care of the rest,” as they put it.

The “special” includes but is not limited to the following:

  • Limited-edition platinum bracelets
  • Free transportation with a chauffeur
  • One-night minimum stay in luxurious accommodations
  • Professional glamour shots that will be posted on online for all to enjoy
  • Special Valentine’s dinner

So what are you waiting for? Call Elkland Borough police at (814) 258-5419, because as they say, “this special is too sweet to pass up.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.