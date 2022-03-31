Contact Us
PA Middle School Students Poisoned By Edibles, Officials Say

South Allegheny Junior Senior high school
South Allegheny Junior Senior high school Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Half a dozen students were sickened by drug-laced food at a Pennsylvania middle school, briefly leading to a shelter-in-place order at the school on Thursday, school officials say.

The students ingested the drugs, in the morning and the "staff recognized the situation, and immediately put our emergency plan into place. Our local EMS and police departments arrived at the school shortly thereafter," South Allegheny School District Superintendent Lisa Duval said in a statement. 

During the shelter-in-place order, "trained drug detection dogs from the McKeesport Police Department searched the bathrooms, lockers, hallways and common areas of the building and did not find anything suspicious.," Duval said.

"The students who ingested the edibles are either receiving, or have already received, proper medical care," according to the statement.

Additional details about what the drugs were or how the child got access to them were not released. 

The shelter-in-place order was left at 11:15 a.m., according to the statement. 

The school district ended the statement by saying "Any situation when a student is using drugs is concerning. If you think your child is experimenting with drugs, or has a drug problem please call your child’s guidance counselor or these suggested community resources Auberle: 412-673-5800 Mon Yough Community Services: 412-675-6927."

