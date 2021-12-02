PA Man Wanted By Police For Strangulation Flees At Over 90 MPH

A central Pennsylvania man is wanted for two crimes in two counties, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.

Tyston Fickes, 19, of Fayetteville, is wanted by police after fleeing speeds over 90 miles per hour during an attempted arrest for strangulation on Nov. 30 just before 5 p.m., according to the release.

During a traffic stop in Biglerville borough Fickes sped off at speeds greater than 90 miles per hour-- going over 14 miles to the 2000 of Wenksville Road in Menallen Township, according to police.

Fickes then ran to a wooded area where the police pursuit concluded, according to the release.

A firearm was found in his vehicle even though he is not supposed to be in possession of any firearms, according to police.

Fickes is also wanted for strangling a woman in the 300 block of East Catherine Street in Chambersburg, Franklin County that occurred on April 30, according to a previous release by Chambersburg police.

He is also accused of hitting that victim numerous times in the face and head, according to police.

Anyone with information on Fickes location is asked to contact police.

