PA Man Stabs Son In Back Over Chores, State Police Say

A Westmoreland County father has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed his son during an argument over chores, according to Pennsylvania state police.

Richard Cain, 58, of Apollo, was taken into custody following an argument, that turned into a physical fight with his son at their home in the 2000 block of Second Street in Bell Township around on Sunday around 6 p.m., according to police at a press conference on Sunday.

“The victim and (Cain) were yelling at each other, and the victim was hurling food and other objects toward (Cain),” TribeLive reports Trooper Anthony Derry said the witnesses told him.

The argument was over household chores and the teenager wanting a ride somewhere, according to police at the press conference.

During the argument Cain allegedly picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed his son in the back, according to police.

“It was almost like a tackle taking place or the youth had his arms wrapped around his father’s waist, and subsequently the knife was plunged into his back,” said Trooper Steve Limani at the press conference. "For it to go from an argument to having a knife plunged into your back is pretty traumatic and not something that should ever happen.”

As tension rose and tempers flared, the wife and mother supposedly tried to intervene, but Cain pushed her away, according to police.

“After the fact, she was able to get him out of the house and get him to safety,” Trooper Limani said during the press conference.

The boy was taken to UPMC Presbyterian hospital in Oakland, where police were notified, they said.

"From what I understand, the wound is not life-threatening, but it was a pretty severe laceration that had to be attended to," Trooper Limani said, adding he believes the teenager is going to be “okay.”

“It’s a shame. I feel like that’s an argument that takes place in almost any household with every single child. The fact that it has to become some violent altercation and involves a knife and stabbing your 16-year-old son in the back that’s not the way to handle it, obviously,” Limani said.

Cain was charged with the following, according to his court docket:

F1 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference

F2 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with deadly weapon

M2 Recklessly Endangering Another Person

M2 Simple Assault

He was remanded to the Westmoreland County Prison and has been denied bail as he is a “danger to society as per Judge,” as stated on his court docket.

He will appear in front of that judge that denied him bail, Magisterial District Court Judge Jason Buczak, for his preliminary hearing on Nov. 22 at 9:45 a.m., according to his docket.

