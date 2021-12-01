PA Firefighter's Home Destroyed, Dog Killed In House Fire

A firefighter's dog was killed and their house was destroyed in a fire in central Pennsylvania early Wednesday morning, authorities say.

A firefighter with the Barlow Volunteer Fire Department in Gettysburg lost their home in the 100 block of Solomon Road in Cumberland Township due to a fire that broke out at 2:09 a.m., according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The firefighter's dog died despite resuscitation efforts, according to a post on photojournalist Harrison Jones' Facebook page.

The Red Cross assisted the four people displaced by the fire, according to Jones.

