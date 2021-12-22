One Dead In Police Incident In Central Pennsylvania

One person is dead following a police incident in central Pennsylvania, according to multiple news media outlets and statements by Pennsylvania state police.

State police were called to a shooting in the 800 block of Green Springs Road in Berwick Township on Wednesday morning, according to a release by police.

One person was shot dead as reported by numerous broadcast outlets citing state police at the scene.

There is no threat to the public, according to the police.

The investigation into this matter is ongoing.

