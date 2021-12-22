Contact Us
Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp

Nearby Sites

  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
News

One Dead In Police Incident In Central Pennsylvania

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Pennsylvania state police car
Pennsylvania state police car Photo Credit: Facebook (Pennsylvania state police)

One person is dead following a police incident in central Pennsylvania, according to multiple news media outlets and statements by Pennsylvania state police.

State police were called to a shooting in the 800 block of Green Springs Road in Berwick Township on Wednesday morning, according to a release by police.

One person was shot dead as reported by numerous broadcast outlets citing state police at the scene.

There is no threat to the public, according to the police.

The investigation into this matter is ongoing. 

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.