A monkey was on the loose in Pennsylvania Saturday morning after a trailer carrying about 100 of them crashed Friday, according to State Police.

The crash between the trailer and a dump truck on I-80 near Route 54 in Montour County, with temps below freezing.

The animals were being carried in crates and were apparently being taken to a lab, CNN affiliate WOLF reports.

