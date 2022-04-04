Mom's Negligence Contributed To Six-Day-Old Son's Death: PA State Police

A 30-year-old mother has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after an investigation determined she "negligently contributed to the death” of her six-day-old son in 2021, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.

State police were called to a report of an unresponsive infant in the 1300 block of Swamp Fox Road in Guilford Township on May 2 at 1 p.m., according to a release by the police.

Life-saving measures were taken but Xender Ray Reed was pronounced deceased at 1:49 p.m., the release states.

After an autopsy and an “extensive investigation” it was determined that Reed died from positional asphyxia, police say.

Reed’s mother, Destinee Griffin-Bailey of Chambersburg, has been charged with one count of felony involuntary manslaughter, according to court documents.

She has been held in the Franklin County Prison with bail set at $150,000, court records show.

Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Kelly L. Rock on Apr. 12 at 1:30 p.m., according to her court docket.

