Contact Us
Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Carroll
    serves Eldersburg, Hampstead, Manchester, Mount Airy, Sykesville, Taneytown & Westminster
  • Frederick
    serves Adamstown, Ballenger Creek, Brunswick, Frederick, Green Valley, Linganore, Middletown, Spring Ridge, Thurmont, Urbana & Walkersville
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Washington
    serves Boonsboro, Fountainhead-Orchard Hills, Hagerstown, Halfway, Maugansville, Paramount-Long Meadow, Robinwood & Smithsburg
News

Missing 19-Year-Old Chambersburg Woman Found Safe: Police

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Zoe Mackellar
Zoe Mackellar Photo Credit: Chambersburg police

A 19-year-old Chambersburg woman who was reported missing on Monday, August 15 was found safe the following morning, police say. 

Zoe Mackellar returned home safely before 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, according to an updated release by the police.

Original:

She was last seen with Cyncere Niamari Brown, according to a release by the police.

She is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5'6" tall and weighs approximately 100 lbs.

She drives a gray 2010 Mercury Milan. Police believe she may be in that vehicle with Brown.

If Mackellar is seen or if you know the whereabouts of Mackellar you can contact CPD at 717-264-4131.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.