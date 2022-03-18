Man Bites, Head-Butts Troopers, Pennsylvania State Police Say

An unnamed man bit one state trooper and head-butted another one on Tuesday afternoon, Pennsylvania state police say.

Pennsylvania state police troopers from Chambersburg were called to a report of a suspicious person on Wagner Road in Green Township on Mar. 15 at 3:30 p.m., state police wrote in the release.

The troopers attempted to arrest the man but he "actively resisted and bit one trooper on the hand and head butted another trooper," as stated in the release.

Both troopers suffered "significant injuries in the incident," according to the release.

The man was taken into custody and has been held in the Franklin County Jail.

Charges of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer have been filed.

The man's identity has not been released because state police do not know it.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.