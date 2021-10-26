Man Assaults PA State Trooper With Lawn Chair, Police Say

An Adams County man assaulted a Pennsylvania state trooper in Gettysburg on Friday, according to a release by police.

Bryan Cherry, 40, of East Berlin, was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a trooper following a foot chase.

State police in Gettysburg were dispatched to a report of disorderly conduct in the 60 block of Bragg Drive on Friday around 8 a.m., police said.

“Troopers attempted to deescalate the situation, at which time the defendant attempted to flee the scene on foot. Troopers initiated a foot pursuit at which time the defendant picked up a lawn chair and struck the trooper with it,” as stated on the release.

Trooper Jared Dounouk, 32, of Gettysburg has been identified as the man struck with the lawn chair.

Trooper Dounouk's condition was not released.

Cherry was charged with the following, according to his court docket:

M2 Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforce

M2 Simple Assault

M3 Disorder Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense

S Harassment - Subject Other to Physical Contact

S Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct

He was held in the Adams County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail, as stated in his docket.

His preliminary hearing was scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Daniel S. Bowman on Nov. 3 at 11 a.m., according to the docket.

Cherry does have a criminal record for illegally entering a structure, not paying earned income tax, and a DUI, but all the charges were from more than six years ago, according to court dockets.

