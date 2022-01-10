'Live Your Dreams' Motocross Mentor Accused Of Raping Children Across 11 States

A man arrested for rape and kidnapping in Tennessee is thought to have raped children in 10 other states, according to the Hamilton County district attorney's office and Homeland Security.

Ryan Andrew Meyung, 30, of Ringgold, Tennessee, was on three counts of child rape, two counts of aggravated kidnapping and other related charges on Saturday, Dec. 18, as first reported by the Chattanoogan.

During the investigation local police partnered with the federal law enforcement agency Homeland Security Investigations and learned Meyung may have more victims in other states, including Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Tennessee, according to the release by the da.

"Mr. Meyung was running a business known as “Live Your Dreams MX,” said Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston, "which involved him traveling around the United States and other countries building motocross tracks. His work also involved teaching and mentoring children on how to motocross. This business was based in Indiana.”

In addition to running “Live Your Dreams MX,” Meyung also has ties to several youth-oriented organizations and youth ministries, according to the release.

As part of these youth organizations and ministries he traveled all across the United States, often working as a driver.

He lived with local families near motocross tracks or motocross camps for children, according to the release.

He also lived out of a bus he co-owned with another unnamed individual, according to officials.

Authorities became aware of the additional cases of rape after the Chattanooga media reported his arrest and readers contacted police.

If you have any information related to Meyung’s arrest, or if you suspect that your child might be one of his victims, you are encouraged to call the HSI Tipline at 866-347-2423, or you can contact them online here.

