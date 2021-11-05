Laundrie Family Attorney Provides Projected Timeline For Release Of Cause Of Death

A lawyer for the family of Long Island native Brian Laundrie said it may take two to three weeks for a forensic anthropologist to analyze his remains to provide a time and cause of death.

Family Attorney Steven Bertolino, of East Islip in Suffolk County, told Fox News Digital the anthropologist will likely be able to provide some answers.

An earlier autopsy by the Florida District 12 Medical Examiner conducted after Laundrie's remains were found on Wednesday, Oct. 20, in the Carlton Reserve in North Port, Florida, in Sarasota County came back inconclusive.

The remains were then sent to the forensic anthropologist in hopes they could provide a cause and time of death.

Laundrie had been named a person of interest in the homicide of his 22-year-old girlfriend, Gabby Petito, of Blue Point in Suffolk County.

Petito went missing in August while traveling across the country with Laundrie in her van.

On Wednesday, Sept. 1, Laundrie returned to his parents' home in Petito's van, by himself.

That action set off alarm bells with Petito's mother, who then reported her missing on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Her remains were found at a Wyoming campground a week later on Sunday, Sept. 17. A medical examiner ruled she had been strangled to death.

The FBI and law enforcement officers found also found a backpack and other personal items belonging to Laundrie, as well as a journal.

Officials are hoping to be able to salvage the journal which had gotten wet during flooding rains in the area to see if he made some type of confession.

To read the entire Fox News Digital Story, click here.

