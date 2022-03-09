‘I Hope You Get COVID!’ PA Woman Yelled While Spitting On Pennsylvania State Trooper

A Pennsylvania woman spit in a state trooper’s face and yelled, “I hope you get COVID-19,” while she was being arrested, state police said in a release.

The Mifflin County trooper was called to an inactive domestic incident at a home on King Street in Armagh Township on Sunday, Feb. 27 just before 8 a.m., the release shows.

Amanda Marie Daubert, 24, of Milroy, was being arrested at the home on a summary charge for harassment, court records show.

While Daubert was being led out of the home she “became agitated and spit in a Trooper’s face,” as stated in the release. She then told police that she was sick and hoped he (the trooper) would get COVID-19.

It is unknown if either Daubert or the Trooper tested positive for the virus following the arrest.

Daubert has been charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault, and harassment, court records show.

She has been held in the Mifflin County Prison on $100,000 bail and her preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Kent A. Smith at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 9, according to her most recent court docket.

