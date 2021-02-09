Contact Us
Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp


Here's How Many People In Central Pennsylvania Lost Power Due To Hurricane Ida

Jillian Pikora
Power outage maps of central Pennsylvania.
Power outage maps of central Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: PPL/MetEd

Thousands of people in central Pennsylvania are without power after Hurricane Ida blew through the region late Wednesday into early Thursday.

Gov. Wolf urges people to stay away from flooded roadways and downed wires.

Both PPL and MetEd are working to restore power in the region.

Here’s a list of the number of customers without power from both providers by county:

  • Adams: 117
  • Cumberland: 1,425
  • Dauphin: 1,443
  • Lancaster: 605
  • Lebanon: 653
  • York: 2,623

For more information on outrage and repair status go to PPL and MetEd’s websites.

