Here's How Many People In Central Pennsylvania Lost Power Due To Hurricane Ida

Thousands of people in central Pennsylvania are without power after Hurricane Ida blew through the region late Wednesday into early Thursday.

Gov. Wolf urges people to stay away from flooded roadways and downed wires.

Both PPL and MetEd are working to restore power in the region.

Here’s a list of the number of customers without power from both providers by county:

Adams: 117

Cumberland: 1,425

Dauphin: 1,443

Lancaster: 605

Lebanon: 653

York: 2,623

For more information on outrage and repair status go to PPL and MetEd’s websites.

