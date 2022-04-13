Contact Us
Helicopter Rescue Of Elite Paratroopers Stuck In Trees In PA Captured On Video: Report

Jillian Pikora
Paratroopers from the US 82nd Airborne Division practicing.
Paratroopers from the US 82nd Airborne Division practicing. Photo Credit: Facebook/82nd Airborne Division

A helicopter sent to rescue two paratroopers after six were blown into trees in Gettysburg around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Apr. 12, according to a report by Fox43.

With beautiful weather over an open field, it seemed like an ideal time for the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division to train, but mother nature had other plans.

Instead of landing gracefully like a bird, multiple paratroopers joined the birds, only this time at their nests, after getting stuck in the trees (scroll down for video).

Although they typically can handle the landing in unusual situations, the soldiers were blown away from and became entangled in some branches, Deputy Chief Scott McGonigal of Gettysburg Fire Department told FOX43.

Four of the soldiers were able to free themselves but two required a local helicopter company to rescue them via a rope attached to their backpacks, McGonigal told the outlet.

The division specializes in being able to fly into military zones around the world "within 18 hours of notification."

The incident was caught on camera by passers-by, you can check it out in the video player below.

No one was injured in the incident, according to the report.

Click here to read more from Fox43.

