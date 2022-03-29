Helicopter Called To House Fire In Central PA (Developing)

A fire at a central Pennsylvania home has injured at least one person, authorities say.

Fire crews were first called to a house fire in the 200 block of Topper Road around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 29, according Adams County emergency dispatchers.

A helicopter was soon called to the Liberty Township home, dispatchers say.

The number of persons injured and the extent of those injuries has not been released according to Gettysburg Fire officials and dispatchers.

A coroner was not called to the scene, the dispatch supervisor says.

