Contact Us
Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp

Nearby Sites

  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Breaking News: One Killed In Crash On US 11: PennDOT
News

Helicopter Called To House Fire In Central PA (Developing)

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Scene of the fire
Scene of the fire Photo Credit: Doug Kahn Gettysburg FD

A fire at a central Pennsylvania home has injured at least one person, authorities say.

Fire crews were first called to a house fire in the 200 block of Topper Road around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 29, according Adams County emergency dispatchers. 

A helicopter was soon called to the Liberty Township home, dispatchers say.

The number of persons injured and the extent of those injuries has not been released according to Gettysburg Fire officials and dispatchers.

A coroner was not called to the scene, the dispatch supervisor says.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.