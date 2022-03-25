Contact Us
Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp

Nearby Sites

  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
News

Girl, 5, Dies In ATV Crash: PA State Police

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
ATV
ATV Photo Credit: Pixabay/SocialNetworkGroup

A 5-year-old girl has died in an all-terrain vehicle crash at a private residence, Pennsylvania state police say.

Troopers were called to an ATV accident involving a girl at the home in Beccaria Township just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 24 according to a release by the police.

Police soon discovered that the girl had suffered life-threatening injuries and she was soon pronounced dead. It is unclear if she was taken to a hospital or if she died at the scene of the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Authorities have not released the identity of the child.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.