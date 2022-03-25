Girl, 5, Dies In ATV Crash: PA State Police

A 5-year-old girl has died in an all-terrain vehicle crash at a private residence, Pennsylvania state police say.

Troopers were called to an ATV accident involving a girl at the home in Beccaria Township just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 24 according to a release by the police.

Police soon discovered that the girl had suffered life-threatening injuries and she was soon pronounced dead. It is unclear if she was taken to a hospital or if she died at the scene of the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Authorities have not released the identity of the child.

