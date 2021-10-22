Contact Us
Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
Gettysburg HS Student Struck By School Bus, Authorities Say

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
Gettysburg Area High School
Gettysburg Area High School Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Gettysburg Area High School student was hit in the crosswalk by a school bus, authorities say. 

A Gettysburg Area School District bus carrying four middle school students, struck the high school student who was crossing the street at 996 Old Harrisburg Road, near the high school, on Friday at approximately 7:14 a.m., according to Pennsylvania state police and school administrators.

The coroner was not called to the scene, according to officials.

Pennsylvania state police, emergency workers, E&B transportation, an Gettysburg Area School District staff immediately responded to the scene, authorities say.

The families of all the children involved have been contacted, according to a spokesperson for the district.

"Our main focus is on the well-being of the injured student and their family," the school said in a statement.

The road was closed for several hours and people were asked to avoid the area.

Pennsylvania state police continue to investigate this crash. 

