Gettysburg HS Student Struck By School Bus, Authorities Say

A Gettysburg Area High School student was hit in the crosswalk by a school bus, authorities say.

A Gettysburg Area School District bus carrying four middle school students, struck the high school student who was crossing the street at 996 Old Harrisburg Road, near the high school, on Friday at approximately 7:14 a.m., according to Pennsylvania state police and school administrators.

The coroner was not called to the scene, according to officials.

Pennsylvania state police, emergency workers, E&B transportation, an Gettysburg Area School District staff immediately responded to the scene, authorities say.

The families of all the children involved have been contacted, according to a spokesperson for the district.

"Our main focus is on the well-being of the injured student and their family," the school said in a statement.

The road was closed for several hours and people were asked to avoid the area.

Pennsylvania state police continue to investigate this crash.

