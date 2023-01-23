Four Men Toss Deer Urine On Woman At Walmart In Gettysburg: Police

A group of four splashed deer urine inside and outside of a Walmart— including throwing some directly on a woman in the parking lot, according to the Pennsylvania state police.

The group sprayed "doe estrous" urine in the aisles of the Walmart on 1270 York Road in Gettysburg on Jan. 8, 2023, at 6:26 p.m., according to the release on the 21.

After they left the store, they drove by a 41-year-old woman in the parking lot and directly sprayed her with the doe urine, the state police say.

All four suspects were arrested on charges of harassment by physical contact on Jan. 17, as detailed in the release.

The four men accused are all Fairfield residents:

18-year-old Brian James.

18-year-old Colby Fitzgerald.

20-year-old Joshua Hensley.

18-year-old Theodore Hensley.

Additional details have not been released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Adams and receive free news updates.